KPDNHEP conducting daily checks on hair salons, hairdressing services

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak is conducting daily inspections on hair salons and premises providing hairdressing services to ensure that the operators are complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Dubbed ‘Ops Catut 7.0′ (Hairdressing and Haircut), the ministry said the inspection had been conducted since June 10 under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“This daily inspection is done to ensure the operators’ compliance on the standard operating procedures.

“Aside from that, the inspections are done to ensure the operators do not take advantage and charge unreasonably high prices, especially during a time when members of the public require such services,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Should operators found to increase the prices over the profit margin, the ministry would conduct investigations under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Stern action will be taken under Section 14 of the Act for increasing the prices.

“Individuals who are found guilty will be charged with a RM100,000 fine or imprisonment of not more than 3 years or both; whereas a company or corporation can be fined up to RM500,000,” it said.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP Sarawak has issued a total of 171 notices from Jan 1 to June 14, out of which 151 were issued during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Out of the 151 notices, 82 were issued to hair salons and barbershop operators.

“As such, the ministry urge all operators not to take advantage to profiting unreasonably during the RMCO. Operators are also urged to practice their businesses ethically and not to increase the prices at will.”

The public can lodge complaints by contacting their hotline at 1-800-886-800, KPDNHEP e-aduan portal or Whatsapp 019-2794317.

In Sarawak, the public can also call their district operations room in Kuching (082-466052), Sri Aman (083-323836), Sarikei (084-657751), Sibu (084-329202), Kapit (084-799678), Bintulu (086-332176), Miri (085-412862), Limbang (085-217414), Mukah (084-872726) and Lawas (085-283650) between 8am to 6pm daily.