Long queue observed as UTC Kuching resumes full operations

KUCHING: A long queue could be seen at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching building here today as it resumed full operations after months being partially open due to Movement Control Order (MCO).

Most of the customers in the queue had their personal details taken, such as their names, contact numbers and body temperature before entering the building.

The number of customers inside the building at any point of time seemed to be closely monitored and controlled to avoid overcrowding.

Strict social distancing was observed inside the UTC building where no crowd was spotted gathering at any of the offices and markings had been put in place to avoid customers sitting too close to each other.

Nonetheless, the opening of UTC Kuching was generally welcomed by the public as it had become the go-to place for customers who wished to settle matters involving government agencies, spanning from renewing driving licenses to apply for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans.

One of the customers in queue at the building Nurain Abdullah, 36, who worked as an administration clerk, said she was shocked to see the long queue when she arrived.

“Establishing UTC where most government agency offices are located in one place is very welcomed. However, I think they can further improve the service level, given the long queue seen today,” said Nurain.

Garunsin Migang, 62, a pensioner, believed more counters should be opened to record customer personal details at the UTC building to avoid the long queue seen today.

“I think they should open more counters for customers. Looking at the queue now, it’s too long,” said Garunsin who was there to renew his driving license.

Jordan Jelis, 26, who works as a waiter, said the opening of UTC would definitely bring relieve to the public as some would prefer to visit the counters personally to settle their errands instead of using the digital platform.

“Especially for senior citizens, whom I believed would appreciate the opening of government service counters at UTC. It’s understandable as they are not tech-savvy enough to make use of digital government services smoothly,” said Jordan.

Jordan opined both physical and digital government services could complement each other to provide best and optimum customers experience.

Two long-time friends, Freddy Bong and Damian Tang, both aged 24, said the first office they wanted to visit once UTC Kuching was the Road Transport Department (RTD) counters as they wanted to renew their driving license.

“Honestly, without UTC opening, it would be a lot more troublesome for us. When I need to clarify or obtain government services, the first place I would think of is UTC. I can’t think of any other places,” said Bong, who is an architecture assistant.

“Whether it’s paying utility bills, inquiry on PTPTN, renewing driving license, paying insurance premium or seeking medical consultations, all these can be settled inside UTC building,” added Bong.

Tang opined the most sought-after service in UTC Kuching was those provided by the RTD as it was nearer compared with the department’s office at Jalan Kuching-Serian.

“As reported before, the queue at RTD’s office at Jalan Kuching-Serian was so long and on top of that, it’s too far from where I live,” said Tang who is a secondary school teacher.

Another good news from the resumption of UTC’s operations was that governmental health clinic inside the building would be able to serve some of the patients instead of them having to visit government hospitals, Tang adds.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, I think it would be wise to try to minimise patients’ visits to hospitals unless necessary and governmental health clinic is affordable as well, assisting those experiencing financial difficulties during this time,” said Tang.

Tang said the standard operating procedures introduced at UTC here was the right thing to do as there might be many people across districts gathering at one place and he believed ‘prevention is better than cure’.

On whether the SOP should be permanently put in place after the Covid-19 outbreak due to greater health conscious, Tang said it would be best to leave the decisions to the professionals.

While the reopening of UTC has been regarded as a relief and much-needed since it is a one-stop centre of government services, there is still room for improvement for greater adoption of digital government services