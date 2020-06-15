Man killed after pickup truck hits tree at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong

BINTULU: A man in his 50s was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Jalan Tanjung Kidurong after he reportedly lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Christus Buson said the deceased identified as Wong Ling Kiat was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer.

He said they received a distress call about the incident from Bintulu hospital at 9.49pm on Sunday.

Eight personnel were dispatched to the scene and they managed to extricate the trapped victim from the wreckage.

The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action.