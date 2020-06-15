Man makes good use of MCO to create can crusher

MIRI: The Movement Control Order (MCO) period has been used by Chua Eng Hin from Limbang to invent a can crusher dubbed ‘machine gun’ with a budget of less than RM100 using recycled iron rods and the flywheel of an old vehicle and motorcycle.

The 67-year-old, who is a senior marathon runner and a photographer, managed to complete his can crusher, which is now kept in his workshop at the industrial area in Batu Satu Kubong road in Limbang, in three weeks as a means of keeping his hands busy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tin crusher was tested after it was completed, after which I made some minor adjustments to make it more workable,” Chua said when contacted yesterday.

According to Chua, while staying at home during the MCO, besides watching television programmes, he also did daily chores like cooking, gardening, cleaning and doing repairs on his workshop.

He said he got the idea to invent the can crusher after seeing many car and motorcycle parts left lying at his workshop and decided to execute the idea of making an apparatus for flattening empty metal cans and bottles just for fun.

Chua said he used an old car compressor for the compression device as it allowed aluminium cans to slide into the compression tube one after another without falling off, making the process easy and fast.

“My can crusher is portable. Those who have collected empty cans can come to my workshop to use the can crusher before selling the crushed cans,” he said, adding using his device saves time.

Chua is happy that he is now able to go cycling, running and climbing with his daughter and friends during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.