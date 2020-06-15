National Registration Department reopening draws crowd at Sibu UTC

SIBU: The National Registration Department (NRD) office at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here was thronged by a large crowd with its resumption of operations today.

Long queues were seen formed at the staircases of Sibu Central Market building where the UTC is located as people waited for their turn to be allowed to enter by the staff on duty.

Crowds are also seen queuing up at the ground floor of the building with security guards manning the queues.

A staff at the centre said that people started queuing up from about 7am for services offered by the various government departments and agencies at the centre.

“Priority is given to the disabled, pregnant women and senior citizens. They will be allowed to enter the centre without going through the hassle of joining the long queues.

“Majority of those in the long queues came for NRD services,” she said.

She added that they observed the standard operating procedures (SOP) and made sure visitors wore their face masks, sanitized their hands, and had their body temperature checked before entering the UTC while always maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, a NRD staff said that the number of people seeking services at their counters is as usual prior to the enforcement of Movement Control Order (MCO).

“They came to renew or change their MyKad, alter information on their marriage certificate but majority came to register births and deaths as these two services are affected during MCO,” he said.

One of the visitors, Rabiah Maharip, 38, who went with her daughter to change her MyKad, said that they had been waiting since 6am.

“I did not expect long queues at the centre today. But we have to wait because we need to settle her application which had been delayed since March due to MCO,” she said.

Another visitor who waited since 6am is Ramles Geraman, 21.

He came to alter the information on his marriage certificate.

“I have been waiting for five hours since this morning. I expect I will have to wait a few more hours with the large crowd queuing up to enter NRD office,” he said.