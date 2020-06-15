New synthetic football field to be constructed in Sibu, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: The central region’s first synthetic football field fully equipped with flood lights will be built at a 3.3 acre piece of land in the Permai housing estate, putting an end to a long wait for a proper football field here, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research disclosed that the approval for the project costing RM2 million, which includes flood lights, was made during the recent Nangka State Constituency’s Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) meeting.

Other facilities include parking lots, players’ changing room and public toilet, he added.

“It will be the first synthetic football field with flood lights in the central region of Sarawak. This will definitely be a piece of good news to footballers, particularly in Sibu.

“Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is now in the process of preparing the specifications and once done, will be open for tender. This is a state government-funded project,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, added that the new synthetic field will enable matches to be played in evening as well.

He pointed out that there were only two football fields in Sibu presently – one at the prison field and Tun Ahmad Zaidi Stadium, where the field conditions left much to be desired.

“Presently, only the prison field can be used for tournament, whereas the field at Tun Ahmad Zaidi stadium in bad condition and dangerous. Hopefully the repairing and upgrading works can be done soon.

“The Tun Ahmad Zaidi stadium was recently installed with flood lights but unfortunately, the lighting is not sufficient for night tournament and can only be used for athletic training,” Dr Annuar said.

The Nangka assemblyman further pointed out that Sibu was in need of more football fields to regain its past glory as a football powerhouse in Sarawak.

“The last time the town won major championships was in the early 90s.

“Therefore, it is our fervent hope that with this synthetic football field, it will arouse interest among youths here to take up football as we want to unearth more new talents. Hopefully, to groom them up as calibre players to be absorbed into the state team in the near future,” he enthused.

The Sibu under-21 football tournament was played at the prison field before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.