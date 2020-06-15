Parents still advised against bringing children to public areas

KUCHING: Parents are advised not to bring their children to public areas even though the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak has improved.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is for the safety of the children.

“We advise not to bring young children out to public spaces like ‘kopitiam.’ It is not encouraged.

“But if it is unavoidable, please take care of them,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

He was asked on what was the latest status on bringing children ages six years and above to public places.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the committee, young children have to be accompanied by adults.