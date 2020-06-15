Penjana digitalisation initiatives will boost productivity — MPC

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses and the public will benefit from the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) incentives on digitalisation and technology which when properly implemented would lead to a surge in business productivity, says Malaysia Productivity Corp (MPC).

Its director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said digitalisation is inevitable and the agency has seen the welcoming impact of digitalisation in recent months.

“The focus on digitalisation in Penjana is a dose to the economic recovery. MPC through the Digital Productivity Nexus (DPN) will assist the effective implementation of the incentives announced,” he said in a statement.

DPN, one of the nine sectoral productivity nexus established under the Malaysia Productivity Blueprint (MPB), welcomes the Prime Minister’s announcement on incentives for digitalisation under Penjana.

DPN champion Datuk Wei Chuan Beng said Penjana will benefit industry players by empowering businesses to adopt digitalisation in the bid to boost productivity.

Digitalisation boosts productivity growth for a country’s long-term development, Wei said, noting highly productive economies adapt quickly to technological changes.

DPN has embarked on the Go BIG with Digital initiative which aims to achieve breakthrough productivity via digital and technology adoption for drastic and huge impacts in businesses.

The initiative focuses on catalysing productivity growth for breakthrough results, strengthening integrity and empowering best practices and good values to increase productivity growth, through the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as promoting stronger connectivity and technological innovation. — Bernama