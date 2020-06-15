Preschools, kindergartens to reopen on July 1 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Preschools and kindergartens in the country will be allowed to reopen on July 1 based on the Education Ministry’s recommendations, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri also revealed that the government has agreed with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preschools and kindergartens and how they should operate during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) that was presented by the ministry during a meeting today.

“The SOP presented by MoE was very detailed and it mentioned July 1 as the date where these preschools and kindergartens can reopen.

“The SOP touches on how children should be handled during the time when they arrive, attend and leave classes,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

The Education Ministry will reveal the details of the SOPs to the members of public soon, said Ismail.

There are around 24,414 preschools and kindergartens in the country including Unity Kindergartens, those run by Community Development Department (Kemas) and privately owned ones.

On June 10, Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin reportedly said that all schools nationwide will reopen on June 24 involving students sitting for public examinations and equivalent international examinations last week.

Mohd Radzi said it would involve students sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) as well as equivalent international examinations.