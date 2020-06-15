SDMC: All non-Muslim places of worship in Sarawak allowed to open from June 20

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has allowed all non-Muslim places of worship in the state to open effective June 20.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be announced by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“The detailed SOP will be announced by Unifor either today or tomorrow,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

On another issue, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister said kindergartens in Sarawak will be allowed to reopen starting from July 1.

“The Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development is currently finalising the SOP for the reopening of kindergartens.

“The details of the SOP will be announced by the minister concerned,” he said.