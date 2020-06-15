Serba Dinamik acquires TR yard to enhance operations

KUCHING: Global integrated engineering services provider Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik Holdings) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Serba Dinamik Group Bhd, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) wholly-owned subsidiary Petronas Asset Sdn Bhd, in relation to Teluk Ramunia Yard located in Mukim of Pantai Timur, Kota Tinggi, Johor (TR Yard) for a total purchase consideration of RM320 million.

TR Yard comprises of four adjoining parcels of industrial land, with a total land area of 68.78 hectares (approximately 169.96 acres), erected upon with industrial buildings comprising warehouses, workshops, fabrication yard and other ancillary buildings.

TR Yard has the capacity to perform steel fabrication of offshore platforms and other structures of up to 50,000 tonnes.

“Here at Serba Dinamik, we find that there are plenty of opportunities in which we can expand our engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) capabilities, and these opportunities lie not only in Malaysia, but across the region and Middle East as well,” Serba Dinamik Holdings group managing director/group chief executive director Datuk Dr Mohd Karim Abdullah expressed.

“With this agreement as well as other internal enhancements by the company, we trust that we will be able to further expand our capabilities as these facilities will assist in enabling various contract securements, therefore strengthening both our onshore and offshore activities and further improving our value chain in maintenance and EPCC jobs.”