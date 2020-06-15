S’wak athletes preparing for Sukma can resume training on June 17 – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Sarawak athletes will begin their training on June 17 in preparation for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) scheduled for March 6 next year, says Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that while most sporting and recreational activities, especially those involving close physical contact, were still prohibited for the public, Sarawak athletes preparing for Sukma would be exempted from the prohibition as long as they adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the state government.

“I have given my directive to the Sarawak Sports Corporation, even though the SOP from the federal government said certain facilities cannot be opened. Yes, I agree (with the federal) where one of the facilities prohibited from opening are swimming pools. But as far as our state athletes are concerned, I want it to be open for them.

“Because you cannot train the swimmers and divers on the field. You have to train them in the pool. If you keep on closing the pools until August or September then we can forget about winning medals. That also applies to rugby and football. Yes, we have got the SOP but we are not going to let them just train among themselves. However they must conform to all the SOP.

“The SOP, such as social distancing and checking of body temperature, will have to be complied with. Because I want to see the (Sarawak) team at its peak just before Sukma and it has to start from now,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Abdul Karim said the same privilege also applied to Sarawakian para athletes preparing for Para Sukma, which is usually held right after the Games.

He said that even though many of their main facilities here were being used as Covid-19 screening centres, he said that he had directed the Sarawak Sports Complex here to accommodate the para athletes to train.

“While the federal government has its own SOP to allow athletes to prepare for the Sukma Games, I don’t want our athletes to be trapped.

“I want our athletes to return with no less than being a champion of Sukma 2021,” he said.

Abdul Karim also advised members of the public, who would be allowed to utilise sporting and recreational facilities starting June 17, to adhere to the SOP and to observe what would be allowed and not allowed during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

According to the SOP set by the National Security Council (NSC), public swimming pools and sport activities involving closed physical contact are prohibited for the public.

Further details of the SOP can be obtained by going to NSC website.