KOTA KINABALU: Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib announced their resignation from Upko and all posts in the party this morning.

Limus said he had lost all confidence in the party’s leadership and would become an independent assemblyman for now.

Limus and James were absent from the meeting with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal last Thursday.

MORE TO COME