Uggah: Qmunity to detect, trace users not to report businesses as safe or unsafe

KUCHING: Contact tracing app Qmunity is mainly to detect and trace users in the event of any Covid-19 infection, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said it was not the intention of the app to report business premises as ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe.’

“The intention of Qmunity is to detect and trace the user.

“For example, if you go to a supermarket, and they have the Qmunity QR code, then they will not ask you to write your contact details and your risk of contracting Covid-19 will be reduced,” he told a press conference here today.

He was asked to explain how business premises in Sarawak were classified as ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe’ through Qmunity and whether this might cause discrimination among businesses.

A healthcare news portal had reported that many business operators in the state had avoided using Qmunity out of fear that it may negatively affect their businesses.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said this was the first time he had heard that Qmunity had come up with a report declaring that a venue was ‘unsafe.’

“Please don’t spread rumours. That is not the intention of Qmunity.

“The app cannot make judgement, it detects (users),” he stressed.

Qmunity was one of two contact tracing apps launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last month.

Jointly developed by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd, Qmunity is for the business community to keep the data to manage and trace in case of any Covid-19 infection.