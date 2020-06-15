Warisan-led state govt still solid – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government is still solid with two thirds majority despite two of its assemblymen from Upko leaving, said Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong in a statement on Monday.

“The Sabah Government still commands 41 out of 60 Sabah State Assembly seats whereas PN including the two that jumped today, has only 19.

“This is not inclusive of the five appointed assemblymen, and we have another quota for the appointed assemblyman.”

Junz who is the State Assemblyman for Tanjung Aru added, it is important to discern sentiment and facts.

“I know there has been a lot of talks which are sentiment driven. But if you look at facts and look at the numbers, the Warisan-led Sabah Government is intact.”

Junz who is also the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister for Sabah, concluded that the majority of Sabahans want to focus on rebuilding Sabah instead of being part of the Federal power play.

“Sabahans are actually very sick of all these manoeuvres that started in Semenanjung Malaysia. We do not want to be a part of it.

“We the majority of Sabahans and the leadership of the Sabah Government want to focus on rebuilding our homeland.”