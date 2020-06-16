15 people, including Form Three student, nabbed at karaoke party in Sibu

SIBU: The police here have nabbed 15 people, including a Form Three student, for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) for having a karaoke and drinking session yesterday.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat said the suspects comprised 10 men and five women with ages between 15 and 40.

“Acting on a tip off, a team of policemen led by Inspector Kalidasan Prasad from Sibu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department inspected a premises at Pahlawan Road here.

“Their inspection found 10 men and five women having karaoke and drinking sessions in a room in the premises.

“All of them were later taken to Sungai Merah police station for issuance of compounds under Rule 3 (No.7) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020,” he said in a statement today.

Collin also said that urine tests of 13 of the suspects including the student returned positive for drugs.

The 13 suspects are being investigated under Section 15 (1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

He added that they have been released on police bail.

Karaoke and night spots are among entertainment activities still prohibited under the RMCO which has been implemented from June 10 to August 31 this year in the country’s ongoing war against the Covid-19 pandemic.