AirAsia to add more flights by July

SERDANG: AirAsia Group Bhd, which is currently running at full seat capacity, plans to add more flights by July.

Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the demand for air travel had increased following the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order, which allows interstate travel.

“As for the frequency, that will depend on demand. People want to fly, they want to go home, they want to resume businesses.

“At the moment, it’s within Malaysia, but we would like to believe that we would be opening (flights) to other countries soon,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Earlier, Fernandes launched AirAsia’s new business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, OURFARM, together with Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

OURFARM is established as a strategic partnership with the ministry, in line with the government’s National

E-commerce Roadmap agenda to future-proof existing businesses and to expand local market access.

It will support over 1,000 government contract farmers as well as owners of private farms.

The platform leverages AirAsia’s robust all-encompassing ecosystem, which includes cargo, logistics and payment capabilities along with its significant database of businesses and consumers.

The platform also offers farmers, at zero onboarding cost, a chance to receive training on digitalising their business with e-commerce courses from RedBeat Academy. — Bernama