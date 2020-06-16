BDA to reopen 14 markets, hawker centres on June 17

BINTULU: The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) would reopen 14 markets and hawker centres beginning June 17, in line with Sarawak government’s instructions under the Recovery Movement Control Order, said general manager Rodziah Morshidi.

They are Pasar Utama Bintulu, Pasar Tamu Bintulu, Pasar Ikan Lama, Tapak Niaga Assyakirin, Tapak Niaga Food Truck Tg Batu, Pasar Hujung Minggu Jalan Tun Openg, Pusat Penjaja Local Centre Fair Choice, Pasar Sungai Plan, Gerai Pantai Tanjung Batu, Perhentian 1Malaysia, Pasar Medan Jaya, Pusat Penjaja Pasar Malam Bintulu, Pusat Penjaja Bandarjaya, and Pusat Penjaja Pantai Muhibah.

Nevertheless, Rodziah reminded all that before operations could resume, all operators must carry out the cleaning works.

“During the cleaning activities, the operators must always emphasise on personal hygiene by wearing face masks and face shields at all times, and wash their hands regularly,” she said in a statement.

Rodziah said hawkers and visitors must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to protect them from Covid-19 infection.

Among other things, she said the hawkers were required to observe the 1m social distancing between them and their customers, and must undergo health screening before they could operate’ for the customers, they could only spend a maximum of 30 minutes at any of these markets.

“Each stall is limited to having only three hawkers and their workers. If they’re found to be involved in any illegal activity, BDA has the right to terminate their trading licences and legal actions would be taken,” she said, adding that the operators were also encouraged to use e-wallets such as Sarawak Pay, Boost, Touch N Go and other platforms for transactions.

“The public are also advised against bringing children aged below 13 years old, and senior citizens into the business premises owned by BDA. We hope all parties would give full cooperation,” she said.