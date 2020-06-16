Beauty salons in Kuching overjoyed to reopen tomorrow

KUCHING: Most beauty salons in the city have welcomed the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) initiative to allow beauty salons and centres in the state to reopen starting tomorrow.

Some beauty salon operators interviewed by The Borneo Post today also said that they would support the initiative by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As of now, only hair salons are allowed to open since June 9 and allowing haircuts only.

On the opening of the beauty salons, most operators are obliged to follow the SOPs and most have no surcharge on their services unlike what most of the barbershops are charging.

Owner of Alluring Beauty Studio at Sarawak Plaza Aleysha Zahra Chong Abdullah, 29, said she was looking forward to the reopening of the beauty salons starting tomorrow, after being closed for almost three months.

“It’s a sigh of relief, finally! Safety is always number one for us. Thank you to the SDMC for allowing the beauty salons to be opened. We are happy to note that not only hair salons are allowed to be opened but beauty salons as well,” said Aleysha.

She said that she looked forward to a better business outlook for the industry and was looking forward to serving her customers again.

On the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) she said that she had been cleaning and sanitising the beauty centre and equipment.

“Even though beauty centres are allowed to open, we are ready to follow the SOPs until further notice. Thus ,all customers who come here, and even my staff, will have to write their names down, screen their temperature and sanitise their hands, and these procedures will be carried until further notice.

“We also urge our customers to abide with the SOPs and even after our customer leaves, we will sanitise the equipment used,” she said.

Bosco Chin, who owns 819 Hair Salon and Mayouso Beauty Centre at Mile 4 here, was surprised and overjoyed to hear the reopening of the beauty centres tomorrow.

“I do not know about it as we have not heard anything about it yet, except for haircuts only. This is good news for me as I run both hair salon and beauty centre (run by his partner), and yes of course, we will adhere to the SOPs.

“In fact, some of my clients are already on a waiting list to do their hairdo, facials, pedicure and manicure, and I believe this is a good news for them too. At the same time, I ask that my customers to adhere to the SOPs,” said Chin.

Alex Suib, who owns Alex Barbershop at Taman Sri Wang, Matang here, said that he was looking forward to reopening and being able to offer full services despite being new in the industry (he launched the barbershop a mere two days before the Movement Control Order started) and having no business for almost three months.

While his services were more inclined towards haircuts, Alex said that he did offer services such as trimming of nose hair.

“Of course we have to follow what’s allowed, what’s not allowed, and we will follow the rules and regulations, and we ensure the safety of our customers. So at the moment, we are only offering haircuts but we will be in full operation from tomorrow once the SOPs have been finalised,” he said, noting that nose hair trimming services would not be available as per the SOPs.

A newly updated SOP from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing said that aside from basic haircuts, other allowed services include basic hair washing, facial hair shaving, hair treatments and styling, pedicures and eyelash styling.

According to the SOPs on barbershops, hair salons , hair dressers and beauty salons, they include basic hair cutting, hair wash, shaving of moustache and beard, hair colouring and treatment, pedicure and manicure,facial wash and treatment and perming of eyelashes.

Services that are still not allowed are ear cleaning, nose hair trimming, head and shoulder massages and mobile barber services.

MLGH also allowed the premises to operate following their usual operating time.

The SOP will be enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the Police Act 1967 and is subject to updates from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the local governments.