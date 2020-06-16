Bishop: Anglican Church will continue to stay vigilant after reopening on June 20

MIRI: The Anglican Church welcomes the announcement made by the federal government and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on the reopening of churches effective June 20.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute said while they had been waiting eagerly for this news, they would continue to be vigilant and tread cautiously.

“There shall be no complacency, as the coronavirus is still very much around. All the SOPs shall be strictly observed and adhered to, as we have been doing right from the beginning of this pandemic,” he said when contacted today to comment on the SDMC’s decision on the reopening of churches.

He added that the Anglican Church was also pleased that the “new norm” of social distancing of at least one metre between people and other hygiene protocols were slowly becoming the accepted norm.

He said the priests and other leaders of the church have been briefed and the general congregation have been made aware of how and why it was important to observe these protocols.

“Most of our churches have or are in final stages of mapping out the seating arrangements, setting up counters for temperature screening and personal information for contact tracing along with the training of volunteers who will assist with sanitisation of church pews before and after church services as well as washrooms.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all church goers. If all goes well, Anglican churches will be reopen on Sunday June 28, 2020,” he said.

Danald added that by working together with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, and Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR), and the general public, they would be able not just to contain but eradicate Covid-19 in Sarawak.

The Anglican Church in Sarawak has 45 parishes with over 150,000 members.