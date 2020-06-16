British man dies while undergoing quarantine in Miri, tested negative for Covid-19

MIRI: A 48-year-old British man who was undergoing mandatory quarantine at a hotel here died while receiving treatment at Miri Hospital on June 12.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the deceased, identified as Thomas Holmes, is project manager of a company and had arrived here on June 4 from Kuala Lumpur.

“Upon arriving here on June 4, the deceased was sent to a hotel here to be quarantined for nine days.

“He was sent by an ambulance to Miri Hospital after he complained of not feeling well, and died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” said Lim in a press statement yesterday,

Lim said a swab test for Covid-19 was carried out on the deceased and the results came back negative.

“The body has been sent to the hospital’s mortuary and that a postmortem will be carried out soon,” he added..

Lim said police have classified the case as sudden death pending the postmortem results.