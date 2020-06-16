Coffeeshop owner jailed, fined for attempted bribery

MIRI: A coffeeshop owner who tried to bribe a police officer not to take action against him for possessing smuggled goods was yesterday sentenced to two days’ jail and fined RM10,000 in default two months’ jail.

Wong Teck Sing, 50, of Lutong pleaded guilty before Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong who convicted him under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

The section provides for a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a team of General Operations Force personnel had carried out a raid at Wong’s coffeeshop at Centre Point Commercial Centre on Oct 23, 2018 at about 12.15pm, during which the team uncovered boxes and cartons containing smuggled cigarettes and liquor.

The accused then offered a bribe of RM2,000 to a police inspector as an inducement not to take action against him, but his offer was rejected. The accused persisted with his bribe offer but was rejected and warned of his action a total of three times, before being arrested and handed over to MACC for further action.

Prosecution was carried out by Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim from MACC Miri office, while the accused was not represented.