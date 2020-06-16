Covid-19: Three new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 560

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 560 since the first case was reported on March 13.

According to a statement form the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), all three cases were detected from Bintulu, who are family members who had direct contact with the Mukah higher learning institution student who was found positive with the virus last week.

The student was found to be positive of Covid-19 on June 14, following a directive from SDMC on May 25 to screen all higher learning institution students coming back to their respective hometowns.

Initial investigation found that the student received visits from several relatives during Hari Raya last month.

Efforts were being made by the Bintulu Health Office to track down all close contacts of the student, while the source of her infection is being investigated.

Following the detection of a new case, Bintulu district has been downgraded from green to yellow zone together with Kuching, Samarahan and Simunjan.

Other 36 districts in Sarawak are still classified as green zones.

SDMC also said no new recovered and discharged cases were recorded today. All in all, 534 cases have recovered and discharged as of today.

Only nine active cases are still being treated in the hospitals, where five are in the Sarawak General Hospital and four in Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC recorded 195 new As for persons-under-investigation cases today, with 14 still waiting for their lab test results.

Sarawak’s death toll remains at 17.

SDMC recorded 73 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, where a total of 695 are being quarantined at 14 hotels across the state.

In Kuching there are 202 PUS cases, 303 in Miri, 54 in Bintulu, 16 in Limbang and 120 Sibu.

Meanwhile, SDMC has come up with a more refined and updated standard operating procedure (SOP) for barber shops, hair and beauty salons which will be enforced beginning tomorrow.

The updated SOP can be viewed from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing website at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my/ under the announcement tab.