Fatimah: Pre-schools, kindergartens reopening on July 1 must strictly adhere to SOP

KUCHING: The state’s 2,865 registered pre-schools and kindergartens which are reopening on July 1 must strictly adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government, says Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the SOP includes precautionary measures that must be taken prior the reopening of the pre-schools and kindergartens; during and after classes upon reopening to ensure a Covid-19 safe environment for children, teacher and parents.

“Before the pre-schools and kindergartens reopen, operators must provide briefings to all staff as well as to parents on the procedure that will be taken.

“Staff must also fill in a health declaration form prior to commencement of their duties and their temperature must be checked everyday before entering the pre-school or kindergarten premises,” she told a press conference at her office in Baitulmakmur Building here today.

Other measures that ought to be taken include disinfecting the pre-schools or kindergartens before they reopen.

Fatimah said once the pre-schools and kindergartens reopen, children will have their temperature checked upon arrival and their hands must be washed or sanitised as well.

“There will be no group activities or assemblies and staff must clean all educational materials or toys before and after they have been used on a daily basis,” she said, adding that children are also not allowed to share their food.

Under the SOP, she said operators can opt to hold classes either on alternate days or to divide the classrooms as a social distancing measure.

“We have asked operators how they are going to ensure that children are divided into smaller groups to ensure social distancing measures are followed.

“Some of them have opt to hold classes over two sessions – morning and afternoon – while some are planning to open their pre-schools or kindergartens on every alternate day.

“Others have informed that they will be using spare rooms at the premises as classrooms. This all depends on the agreement between parents and the operators,” she said.

She added that normally, each class can receive up to 25 children, but under the SOP, classes should be at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity only.

On what action will be taken should a pre-school or kindergarten did not comply with the SOP, Fatimah said the centre concerned will be asked to close immediately.

“The compliance of SOP will be monitored by various agencies including the State Education Department.”

She also said the premises must be closed in the event that there is a positive Covid-19 case in the pre-school or kindergarten.

“We have also decided that if positive cases increase during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, then we will enforce a circuit breaker where all kindergartens and pre-schools in the state will close immediately,” she said.

The SOP can be downloaded from the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development’s website at www.kwkpk.sarawak.gov.my.

Also present at the press conference was Assistant Minister of Community Well Being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.