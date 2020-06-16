Hair treatment services now allowed effective June 17, says ministry

KUCHING: Barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons will be allowed to provide hair treatment services while adhering to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) effective June 17.

In an updated SOP released by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH), apart from basic haircuts, other allowed services include basic hair washing, facial hair shaving, hair treatments and styling, pedicures and eyelash styling.

Services that are still not allowed are ear cleaning, nose hair trimming, head and shoulder massages and mobile barber services.

MLGH also allowed the premises to operate following their usual operating time.

The SOP will be enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the Police Act 1967 and is subject to updates from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the local governments.

In the SOP, MLGH warned that only businesses registered with the local governments were allowed to operate, and their businesses must also be registered with their respective district officers and Inland Revenue Board.

On top of informing their workers on the updated SOP, operators of barber shops, and hair and beauty salons must also ensure all SOP guidelines are complied with, including the wearing of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitising of their premises and appliances, and recording the details of their customers manually or through the Qmunity or CovidTrace apps.

Operators must also provide hand sanitisers at the entrance of their premises for customers.

Customers must have their body temperatures checked first before allowed to enter the premises. Only those with body temperatures below 37.5 degrees Celsius are allowed to enter.

Customers must also wear face masks at all times.

Operators employing foreign workers must adhere to the government’s directive to screen their foreign workers for Covid-19 from time to time.

Cleaning and sanitising of premises should be done at least three times a day (before, during and after) especially on spots concentrated by customers like counters, door knobs, and tables and chairs for waiting customers.

MLGH encouraged operators to make appointments with customers, and allow walk-in customers only when there are no appointment customers.

While waiting for their turn in the premises, customers must observe social distancing of at least 1 metre at all times.

For operators, customers having their hair done on the barber chair must be seated at least 2 metres apart from other customers. If the premise cannot do that, then the barber chair in between should not be occupied to ensure social distancing of at least 2 meters is observed.

Barbers must wear face masks at all times while operating on a customer. They are also encouraged to wear disposable sanitary gowns and face shields while operating on a customer.

Towels and cloths cannot be reused or shared among different customers.

After each operation, barbers must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitisers, and wear new or fresh gloves before operating on the next customer.

All disposed PPEs must be disposed off in sealed bins.

Customers bringing children for haircuts are allowed as long as they wear face masks. Customers aged 60 and above are encouraged to make an appointment first before going to the barber shops or hair salons.

MLGH also encouraged operators to go cashless to avoid unnecessary close contact.