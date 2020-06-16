Man charged with sexually enticing married woman



KOTA KINABALU: A jobless man claimed trial to two counts of sexually enticing a married woman and threatening her husband while holding a rifle.

Edward Sylvester Julian, 25, who was brought before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, pleaded not guilty to both charges yesterday.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have enticed the 19-year-old woman, who is the wife of a 22-year-old man with the intention of having illicit sex with her at a house in Kampung Kalanggan, Penampang around the month of March this year.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 498 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or with fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, he was alleged to have threatened to harm the woman’s husband while holding the rifle at the same place around 2.30pm on April 19.

For the alleged offence, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit offered bail at RM5,000 while the accused, who was represented by counsel Lawrence Lim, prayed for a lower sum of bail.

Lawrence said the accused was informed to keep his distance from the complainant (the woman’s husband).

The court fixed July 9 and August 13 this year for re-mention and pre-trial case management, respectively, and granted bail at RM2,000 for each charge, pending disposal of the case.