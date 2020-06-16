Man detained for allegedly killing drunk father

LAHAD DATU: Police detained a 30-year-old man who was believed to have killed his father with an oil palm spike after the drunk victim attacked him using a machete on Monday.

District Police Chief ACP Nasri Mansor said initial investigation found that the incident occurred at the victim’s house in his plantation at Kampung Ulu Teburi, Tungku.

Police were informed after the victim’s brother came to the complainant’s house and told him that his brother was dead and his body was lying on the ground.

Nasri said inspection on the body found a stab wound on his right hand, two on his chin, two on his left hand and another two on his head. During the inspection, police also found a machete near the victim.

He said prior to the incident, the 62-year-old victim went to the house where the suspect was sleeping at his wife’s aunt’s house nearby and ordered the suspect to go to his house as there was a job that needed to be done.

“The victim ordered the suspect to buy stones for the road using his lorry. When the suspect arrived at his father’s house, he went straight to the kitchen and cooked for him.

“While cooking, the victim called the suspect to go under the house while he was drinking alcohol. The two later had some misunderstanding,” he said.

According to Nasri, the victim later took a machete and brandished at the suspect who later fled towards the lorry parked in front of the house and took an oil palm spike.

The victim later chased the suspect while attacking him with the machete and the suspect hit his father several times using the spike on his head and body.

Nasri said the victim later fell and rolled towards the bottom of the hill while the suspect fled towards his wife’s aunt’s house and told them about the incident.

“The suspect was later detained by the villagers and the head of villagers before handed to the police about 2pm. He later led the police to the seizure of the weapon used in the incident.

“Motive of the incident was believed to be misunderstanding between the son and father as the victim often scolded and cursed the suspect when he was drunk,” he said.

However, Nasri said that further investigation was still ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code.