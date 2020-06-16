Matrade launches MDG guidelines for online export promotion

K

KUCHING: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has introduced the guidelines of Market Development Grant (MDG) for online export promotions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines will allow small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to claim certain expenses for participation in virtual trade events to promote exports from July 1, said a statement yesterday.

Under these new guidelines, eligible companies can apply for reimbursable grant for activities under the two categories; namely virtual international trade fairs and virtual trade promotion missions where business to business (B2B) meetings are organised.

Introduced in 2002, the MDG aims at assisting Malaysian SME exporters to promote

Malaysian products and services as well as enhance product branding in the international markets.

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the way international business was conducted and leveraging on the digital platforms had become a new normal.

“Travel restrictions imposed by most of the countries around the world to contain the spread of Covid-19 have expedited the transformation into digitalisation among the businesses to conduct export promotions.

“Virtual trade shows, business pitching, B2B meetings and webinars have become alternatives to physical events,” he said.

He added that Matrade had organised various buyer-seller engagements via digital platforms to ensure that Malaysian companies had access to the international buyers even during the travel restriction periods.

Wan Latiff urged Malaysian exporters to be well-versed and well-prepared to join this fast-emerging export promotion method.

With the improvement to MDG’s guidelines, he hoped that SMEs would actively participate in the virtual business events and ensure that their presence in the international market continued to be felt.

He added that this was in line with the recently-announced Penjana package as Malaysia entered into the recovery mode to propel forward the nation’s economic growth.

MDG has benefited 23,457 companies since it was launched. It embodies the government’s serious intention to bring Malaysian companies into global markets.

Based on the MDG survey conducted last year, more than 92 per cent of SMEs believed

this programme played significant role in their export initiatives while 89 per cent said MDG led to an increase in export sales.

For more information on MDG including the improved guidelines, visit www.matrade.gov.my or call MDG hotline at 03-62077593 or drop an email at [email protected]