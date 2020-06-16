New link road for Miri-Marudi road approved in principle by state govt – Penguang

MIRI: The state government has approved, in principle, a new link road to bypass the vulnerable and hilly stretch of the Miri-Marudi road which would drastically slash travelling distance, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Maggil.

Currently, it takes over an hour to travel 70 kilometres (km) from Miri to Marudi, including 33km of narrow, twisting road through oil palm plantations before flattening out after the Sungai Arang bridge to Marudi.

Under the proposed plan, the new link road is to be constructed from Eastwood Valley in Miri to the existing road after the Sungai Arang bridge.

“It will be built according to R5 standard and will shorten the journey to Marudi by almost 20 kilometres,“ he said.

Penguang hoped this three-year project , which had been given the nod by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, would be rolled out either by the end of this year or early 2021.

He said that he was not keen to upgrade the said existing stretch, which is is too windy, undulating and has very narrow road shoulders, to R1 or R3 standard road.

This is compounded by imminent land erosion and slope failure occurring after every heavy downpour while low-lying areas between the Sungai Arang bridge and ferry point are often inundated, making it nearly impassable to small vehicles.

The said stretch was built on the back of a former logging road alignment to provide access and connectivity to the people of Marudi and its hinterlands to Miri to overcome the problem of the people relying on express boat service to reach Miri.

The 44 km Marudi road is from Kilometre 26 of the Pan Borneo Highway, which is currently under construction.

Penguang said the proposed bypass road route from Pan Borneo Highway would start at the junction near Eastwood Golf and Country Club, passing through the oil palm plantation , crossing the Bakong River near Rumah Nyegang to connect to the existing road after the Sungai Arang bridge.

The assistant minister, who is also Marudi assemblyman, said the project was only a portion of the development plans for Marudi and Baram in general.

He said this in response to Baram PKR chief Roland Engan’s comments proposing a wider road to Marudi in tandem with the plan to turn Baram into a division, and asking the government whether any maintenance contractor for the road was appointed to repair the damaged Miri-Marudi road .

Penguang said many of the infrastructure and utility projects had been approved by GPS state government and was not due to any pressure from any quarters but based on farsightedness in helping and elevating the lives of the people in Baram.

“Out of genuine efforts and not an election promise, we will continue to bring more development through the Highland Development Agency (HDA) to help the people who deserve these long overdue developments in Baram,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he welcomed Roland’s announcement of PKR nominating Elias Lipi as their candidate to contest in Marudi, saying any party or individual could contest in the coming state election.

“I leave it to the ‘rakyat’ to choose a representative who will try be able to help them. They are not ‘stupid’, as they can see for themselves the potential candidates and background, “ he said.

PKR’s entry into the fray means that there would at least be a three-corner fight in Marudi after Parti Sarawak Bersatu announced fielding former Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Anak Muran there.

Roland had announced that PKR would field Elias Lipi in Marudi, Philip Jau in Telang Usan and either himself or PKR Baram publicity chief Boyce Ngau in Mulu seat, which are all in Baram.