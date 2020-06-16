One hour per client insufficient for beauty salons, pol-sec calls for review of SOP

SIBU: The one hour time restriction for customers at beauty salons under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) standard operating procedure (SOP) is impractical, said a political secretary to the Chief Minister, Michael Tiang.

Urging SDMC to review the SOP, he said from his visit to beauty salons here today, many operators had expressed their concern over the time restriction because any facial treatment procedures would be more than an hour.

“We found out that a facial treatment procedure could easily take up one hour and a half. So, the one-hour restriction is not practical. SDMC should reconsider amend this and extend it to at least one hour and half,” he said when contacted today.

Tiang had visited the beauty parlours with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting to check on their preparation for their reopening tomorrow after three months being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the beauty salons were fine with the other guidelines, except the one-hour restriction.

“Beauty centres are not like hair salons. Cutting hair at the hair salons, one hour is more than enough, but not beauty centres,” Tiang pointed out.

According to Tiang, most of the beauty salons were eager and ready to re-open their business tomorrow with the SOP in place.

He also advised beauty salons to always comply with the SOP after they re-opened.

“The enforcement will come and do spot checks once in a while. However, this is not to find fault, but to ensure that the operators are complying,” he pointed out.