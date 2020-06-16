One new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered one new Covid-19 case yesterday bringing the total accumulated case for the state to 359 cases.

The new case detected in Penampang is a close contact of the recent casualty, a 96 years old woman.

At present, there are seven Covid-19 cases left in Sabah.

Yesterday, four more cases were discharged bringing the number of recovered cases in the state to 345 cases.

Beaufort was also reclassified as green zone yesterday.

Sabah’s active cases are detected in Tawau (one case), Kota Kinabalu (one case), Tuaran (two cases), Penampang (two cases), and Pitas (one case).