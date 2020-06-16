PKR Baram chief: Some parts of Miri-Marudi stretch need to be repaired immediately

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram branch chairman Roland Engan has urged the relevant authorities to carry out repair works on some parts of the Miri-Marudi road immediately, as he claimed are no longer safe for road users.

In a press statement posed on PKR Baram branch Facebook page, Roland said he was in Marudi on Monday for his monthly visit to the constituency and to check on the condition of the Miri-Marudi road following complaints from the people.

“Based on my observation, there are some parts of the 44km stretch Miri-Marudi road which have been damaged and need to be repaired immediately.

“Among the main reasons that contributed to the damage are soil erosion due to the fact that the road was built on steep slope and the structure of the tar-sealed road which is thin,” he said.

Thus, Roland urged the relevant authorities to repair the damaged road immediately for the safety of road users.

“The repair works must be done immediately, build additional safety features such as barriers and also erect street lights along the Miri-Marudi road,” he said.

On another note, Roland urged the state government to reveal whether the Miri-Marudi road is under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council or Marudi City Council.

In addition to that, he said the people also need to know whether the road has been gazetted as a road under the jurisdiction of the Road Transport Department and is subjected to the traffic rules.

“Another question that the state government should respond to is whether the government has appointed any contractor to carry out maintenance works on the Miri-Marudi road,” he said, adding that PKR appreciated the effort by the state government in building the road which was fully tar-sealed in 2018.