PKR Baram picks new faces as candidates in next state election

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram has picked new faces as its candidates for two of the three state seats under the Baram parliamentary constituency, as part of its early preparation for the 12th state election.

PKR Baram chairman Roland Engan confirmed that the party had made its choice.

“Elias Lipi will stand in Marudi, while Philip Jau will be contesting in Telang Usan. As for Mulu seat, it is either me or PKR Baram publicity chief Boyce Ngau,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Both Elias and Philip are new faces in the political fray, and so is Boyce.

In the last state election, PKR Baram picked Elia Bit to contest in Marudi in a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and independent Louis Jalong.

She garnered 4,106 votes against Penguang, who obtained 5,493 votes to secure the seat for the then-Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak.

As for Telang Usan, Roland lost to incumbent Dennis Ngau, who won with a slim majority of 167 votes.

In Mulu, former deputy chairman of PKR Baram, Pauls Baya, contested the seat in a four-cornered fight against Gerawat Gala (BN), Paul Anyie Raja (DAP) and Roland Dom Mattu (Independent).

When asked on whether the party still had strong support from the grassroots in view that some of its senior members had resigned from the party, Roland said the resignations did not concern them at all.

“PKR Baram is still intact and strong as before. Those leaving the party have caused some impact to certain extent, but upon proper explanation, our members would continue to support PKR which has proven track record.

“We will be contesting in all three state legislative assembly seats and we expect it is going to be a multi-cornered fight in all the seats,” he said.