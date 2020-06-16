Sibu police reclassify case as murder after victim in Sungai Antu fight dies

SIBU: The police have reclassified a case involving a 43-year-old carpenter, who was allegedly injured in a fight with his friend last week, as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after he died this morning.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat said the victim identified as Wong Ling Lung from Ulu Sungai Merah had died at 4.04am today while receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital.

He said that the case was initially investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Collin said the victim fell unconscious after he was allegedly involved in the fight with a 30-year-old suspect, who worked at a car accessories shop in Sungai Antu here.

He said that prior to the incident at about 9.15pm on June 13, the victim and suspect were having a drink in front of the shop together with its owner.

“The cause of the fight is unknown,” he said in a statement today.

Collin said that the victim was taken to Sibu Hospital in an ambulance where he was diagnosed with brain haemorrhage and cracks on his skull. A post mortem would be conducted tomorrow.

The suspect who hailed from Bintangor was also arrested on the same night, he said.

He added the suspect has been remanded for six days starting June 14.