Single document for migrants merely political talk – LDP

KOTA KINABALU: Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s proposal on using only a single document for foreign nationals from the Philippines in Sabah to facilitate the identification of illegal immigrants (PATI) and smoothen the process of sending them back to their home country was merely political talk, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

“If the government can resolve the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah, they should take action right away,” he stressed.

Chin said the decades long PATI issue in the state had constantly been exploited by politicians to gain more political capital.

He said Sabahans would be more than happy if the Home Affairs Ministry could repatriate all illegal immigrants back to their home countries.

However, he said politicians must take cognizance of the difference between the PATI issue in Sabah and West Malaysia.

Chin said IMM13 was one of the documents issued to citizens of the Philippines with refugee status in the 70s.

A lot of the IMM13 holders had passed away, leaving their second or third generation descendants, many of whom had married locals, he said.

“Many of their offspring are born and raised here but having no identification documents.

“If they are born in Sabah, it is impossible to demand the Philippines to accept them.

“This is easier said than done,” he said when asked to comment yesterday.

Chin said the PATI issue in Sabah must be resolved with concerted effort between the federal and state governments due to the complexity of the matter.

He said the government of the day often brought up the PATI issue but the process of seeking solutions always dragged on for two to three years.

As such, he said Hamzah’s proposal on standardizing the documentation of foreign nationals from the Philippines in Sabah was all political talk.

“The issue has existed for so many years.

“If the government can solve this issue, they should take action right away.”