SMC cancels reopening of Sibu night markets tomorrow

SIBU: The reopening of night markets here, which was initially scheduled for tomorrow, might have to wait until July 1, said Sibu Municipal Council councillor Albert Tiang.

The council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman said this was because they were still waiting for the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) standard operating procedures (SOP).

“It was decided during my standing committee meeting this morning that the reopening of the night markets at Butterfly Garden and Taman Harmoni uptown market will be further delayed, until the council receives SDMC’s SOP.

“In fact, the night market traders at Butterfly Garden have suggested that they be allowed to open on July 1. If the SOP received (end of this month), SMC will still need time to comply with it.

“Therefore, the night markets are likely to be reopened on July 1, but subject to when the SOP is received by SMC,” he said when contacted today.

Last week, Tiang told The Borneo Post that hawkers at the popular night market at Butterfly Garden here would trade on alternate days in accordance with the Federal government’s SOP on social distancing for such businesses.

He had explained then that as stalls would be kept at least 1.5m apart, only 82 out of 164 stalls would operate nightly when the market reopens on June 17.

Meanwhile, Tiang said Tamu Market and Sunday Market at open areas would remain close until further notice.

Night markets are among businesses that were required to close for the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented in March, and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order, which ended last Tuesday.

Pic:

Sbw-bp160620-pb-market-p