Upko still strong despite losing two assemblymen – Madius

KOTA KINABALU: The departure of two assemblymen from the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has not weakened the party.

Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said the party remained strong despite the exodus of vice president Datuk Limus Jury and Supreme Council member Datuk James Ratib from the party yesterday.

Limus, who is Kuala Penyu assemblyman and head division of Upko Beaufort, and James, the Sugut assemblyman, announced their departure from the party yesterday, citing that they wished the Sabah government were aligned with the central government and that this was the reason behind them leaving.

James had won as an Umno candidate during the 14th General Election prior to joining Upko.

Both Limus and James announced that they are now independent assemblymen in a joint press conference held at Limus’ house yesterday morning.

With the new event unfolding within Upko, Madius said Upko remained solid and the party would continue to play its imperative role as a partner in the Sabah coalition government.

Madius, who is also Deputy Chief Minister cum Trade and Industry Minister, said Upko respected the decision made by Limus and James to leave the party.

“But as of now, we have yet to receive any official or written notification. What is certain is that Upko is not sorely affected,” he said.

Madius said that he had requested Beaufort Upko division deputy chief Nelson W. Angang, who is also Upko Secretary General, to become the acting chief of the division with immediate effect.

At the same time, Felix Joseph Saang continues to helm Upko Beluran since James does not have any position at the division.

“Nevertheless, I will call for an emergency meeting of the Upko Supreme Council in the next one or two days,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former Putatan member of parliament, Datuk Dr Marcus Makin Mojigoh, who was the treasurer general of the party prior to its rebranding, said that the two ex-Upko assemblymen should remain as independent assemblymen, just like him.

“I am a Bebas-man at the moment and I wish these two will not rush into joining any party – be it with the parties that are in the Perikatan Nasional now because the rakyat may think they were just like any other ‘katak singing let’s twist again’,” said Marcus.

He reminded the two that the people do not view kindly people with ‘katak’ attributes nor do they want them.

“The rakyat do not want katak who jumps for the sake of getting projects from the Federal government,” he said.

He added that people know who they are and what they are.

“To be safe from people’s gossips they should stay as independents but who support the present government. Next election the rakyat will determine their future.”

Marcus also provided several viewpoints as to why the duo left Upko.

He said that they may have been unhappy with the party’s leadership and with the government particularly on issues that raised the wrath of the people.

He also believed that the decision made was based on their concern for their own constituency and constituents.