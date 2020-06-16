UTC Kuching crowd-control system earns MP’s praise

KUCHING: The Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here received praise from Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii for its effective handling of customers on the full resumption of operations yesterday.

“UTC (Kuching) has implemented a system to try to control the crowd through a numbering system, where only a certain number of people are allowed to enter the premises at a certain time.

“This (system) was based on experience from the opening of other UTCs and how they controlled crowds there especially during the first day of resuming services,” he said in a statement following a visit to UTC Kuching to oversee the situation.

Dr Yii said he also provided some feedback and suggestions on how to further improve the crowd flow, especially in regards to ensuring the standard operating procedures are adhered to.

“I’m pleased that the UTC staff had responded positively, and since today (June 15) is the first day (of full resumption of services), they will monitor the situation and adapt to improve their services in the coming days,” he said.

In welcoming the full resumption of operations, Dr Yii said it would give the public more options on where to settle their business, thereby reducing the queues in other places.

He also hoped that UTC Kuching would consider extending its operating hours beyond 5pm to allow those at work to attend to matters after office hours.

“This would also help clear the current backlog brought about by the Movement Control Order,” he added.

Present with Dr Yii during his visit was former Stampin MP Julian Tan.