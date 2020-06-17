1,900 pupils, students to receive Yayasan Sarawak school uniform aid

SIBU: A total of 1,900 students from 104 primary and secondary schools will receive the Yayasan Sarawak School Uniform Assistance Vouchers this year, said Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said that the distribution of the vouchers worth RM200 each would be done within this month.

“This is a yearly distribution to poor students whose parents have registered under the e-kasih programme, and for special needs students,” he said, adding that priority was given to Primary 1 pupils and Form 1 students for the year 2020.

He said this at the press conference at Sibu Resident Office before the symbolic handing over of the vouchers to the divisional education department.

He said out of the total number of students, 236 students are from 38 Chinese primary schools, 734 from 45 Sekolah Kebangsaan and 930 students from 21 Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan.

On the distribution, he said the schools would contact the parents to collect the vouchers.

“Through this voucher, they can buy school items such as uniforms, shoes, and bags from the vendors who accept these vouchers,” he said.

He urged the vendors to give the best quality items to these students.

Also present at the event were Sibu deputy resident Wong Hee Sieng, district officer Suhaili Mohamad and divisional education assistant officer (students affair) Sofiana Hassan.