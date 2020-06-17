3 more S’wakians expected to be made senators

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew is among three Sarawakians who are expected to be sworn in as senators in the Dewan Negara next week.

Two others are Rita Sarinah Patrick Insol, who is a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Susan Chemerai Anding from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said reliable sources.

The state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), currently has two senators, who are both from PBB.

Lau, 55, is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman and a lawyer by profession.

The old boy of Sacred Heart Secondary School had served in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) from 2004 till 2013 as the Works and Traffic standing committee chairman.

Lau declined to comment on the appointment when contacted yesterday.

Prior to the general election in 2018, he was also named as a senator to represent Sibu but that did not materialise.

Lau was fielded as the Barisan Nasional candidate in the 2010 Sibu by-election following the demise of Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew, who was his cousin, but lost to the then Democratic Action Party (DAP) state chairman, the late Wong Ho Leng.

Rita, 58, meanwhile, is from Rumah William Bansa in Dijih, Selangau.

She is the Sarawak Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (Doppa) vice president.

She went to Kolej Tuanku Haji Bujang Miri for her upper secondary education before taking up law in University of Malaya and later obtained her MBA from Herriot Watt University.

She worked as a magistrate for five years before joining Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd and was there for 20 years.

Her last position before taking early retirement was as head of legal advisors.

Rita is a well-known public figure in Bintulu, being the chairman of Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Bintulu for 17 years.

She stood on the PRS ticket in Selangau in the last parliamentary election, losing to Baru Bian of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Susan is an Iban lawyer from Sri Aman.

She has a law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK and also a degree in Town and Country Planning from the University of Manchester, UK.

She was appointed a political secretary to the Chief Minister in May 2017.

She is currently the honorary secretary of the PBB Women’s Wing and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Iban Women Charitable Trust.