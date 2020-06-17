Charcoal-roasted ‘roti kahwin’, one of sarikei’s hidden gems

SARIKEI: Kedai Kopi Aik Seng, which has been around since before the World War II, is a must-try for those visiting Sarikei, 346 kilometres from Kuching.

Located at Jalan Wharf here, the coffee shop which is known for its charcoal-roasted bread or ‘roti kahwin’, has been operating since the 1930s and is now managed by the third generation of its founder Wong Ee Nong.

Wong Me Me, 40, the granddaughter of Ee Nong, left a lucrative corporate career in Kuala Lumpur to continue her family’s business legacy.

She said after the passing of her grandfather in 1978, her father, Wong Tian King, took over in managing the business.

“My father is 73 years old now and frail. Thus in 2017, I returned to Sarawak and took over the responsibility to manage this business,” she told Bernama.

According to Me Me, while most coffee shops are using modern technology to toast breads, Kedai Kopi Aik Seng continues with using charcoal which gives a unique taste to the bread.

Despite having to face hot flames, this method provides an edge to her coffee shop, said Me Me.

There are three variations of toast on offer, but on average consumers prefer margarine, ‘kaya’ (pandan-flavoured coconut spread) and peanut butter combinations, she said, adding two more on the menu are bread with sardines and cheese.

Apart from toasts, the coffee shop also offers other delicacies such as ‘laksa Sarawak’, ‘nasi lemak’ and ‘Mi Kolok’.

Open daily from 7am until 4pm, the shop is also famous among the state’s leaders, including former Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, a regular at the shop. — Bernama