Cinemas, beauty and health centres allowed to open

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allowed cinemas as well as beauty and health centres to operate, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Beauty and health services such as hair care and treatment; hairstyling; manicure and pedicure; cleansing and facial treatments; shaving; as well as reflexology and massages will be allowed,” said Shafie in a statement here today.

He said that normal operating hours would apply, subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

“The State Government would like to remind the public to continue practicing social distancing and to use face masks and hand sanitisers when carrying out their daily activities to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Shafie.