Covid-19: 10 new positive cases detected in Malaysia today, all local transmissions

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 8,515, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

“All cases today are local transmissions.

“Three are non-Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, while seven are Malaysians with five cases in Selangor, one in Sarawak and one in Sabah,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya during the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham also added that the total cumulative tally for active cases stands 521, where four of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“A total of 140 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from wards today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,873,” he said.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 121.