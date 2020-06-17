Covid-19: Kalimantan’s death toll at 182, confirmed cases 3,612

KUCHING: Sarawak’s neighbouring Indonesian territory, Kalimantan, has recorded a total of 182 deaths from Covid-19 and 3,612 as of yesterday, a news portal reported.

According to statistics on Indonesian news site, The Jakarta Post, South Kalimantan had the highest number of cases with 135 deaths and 2,122 cases, followed by Central Kalimantan, 37 deaths and 657 cases; East Kalimantan, four deaths and 392 cases; West Kalimantan, four deaths and 270 cases, and North Kalimantan with two deaths and 171 cases.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus in all five provinces amounted to 800.

The Jakarta Post also reported that the Indonesian Health Ministry had announced 1,106 new confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 40,400.

It also said 33 people had died from the disease yesterday, bringing the death toll to 2,231.

Malaysian states, Sarawak and Sabah, share a land border of more than 2,000km with Kalimantan, which is home for almost 16 million people.