Covid-19: One new positive case detected in Bintulu today

KUCHING: One new Covid-19 positive case has been detected in Bintulu, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the case involved a family member of the Mukah student who tested positive for the virus on June 14.

“The case was found with close contact tracing following the positive case of a student from Mukah last week,” he said during the daily SDMC Covid-19 update press conference here today.

According to Health Department deputy director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin, the five cases from Bintulu, starting with the Mukah higher learning student, has been classified as a family cluster.

“They are all from the same family,” she informed reporters.

Uggah said the Health Department is still actively tracking down all close contact with the cases, and advised Bintulu residents to remain vigilant and to always observe the Recovery Movement Control Order’s (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Do not think we have won the war yet,” he said, reminding Sarawakians to continue complying with the SOP.

Meanwhile, he also said that 10 active cases are being treated in hospitals to date, where five are at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and five in Bintulu Hospital.

The death toll remained at 17, he added.

Uggah also revealed that 17 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been reported today, with 11 of them awaiting their lab test results.

There are also 43 new persons-under-surveillance cases today, bringing the total number of PUS cases in the state to 648 quarantined at 12 hotels statewide.

A total of 217 of them are located in Kuching, with 246 in Miri, 65 in Bintulu, six in Limbang and 114 in Sibu.