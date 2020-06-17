Devt projects in Spaoh back on track

KUCHING: Despite setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting movement control orders, several development projects being carried out in the Betong sub-district of Spaoh have resumed and are progressing smoothly.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said among them is the RM14 million Spaoh Sports Complex, which is about 64.6 per cent completed,

He said the complex, expected to be fully completed in March next year, will come complete with a grandstand, football field and running track.

“Another project is the Spaoh Waterfront which is 58.23 per cent completed. This project, which also doubles as a bank erosion mitigation project, costs RM6.4 million and is expected to be completed in October next year,” he said during a working visit to several project sites in Spaoh yesterday, according to a statement released.

Uggah also visited the site of the RM5 million Betong Rural Produce Market, which is at 95 per cent completion and expected to be fully completed in September.

He then headed to Rumah Anyai Manggi in Luban Ili to see for himself the reconstruction progress of the 33-door longhouse.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, also announced the approval of RM99,000 under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Sarawak House Repair for the Poor Programme (PPRMS) to purchase construction materials for the longhouse.

Political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu said since 2017, all 94 longhouses including several individual houses of the Chinese and Malay communities in Uggah’s Bukit Saban constituency had benefited from PPRMS.

“We are now actually proceeding on our second round of such assistance from the government,” he said.

Uggah later visited Kampung Pengan where the construction of a drainage system is being carried out, as well as a sluice project at Kampung Hilir and other rural transformation project sites at Munggu Gerenis, Samu and in Rapong, Debak.

Among those accompanying him were Betong Resident Friday Belik and Betong District Council secretary Charlie Keling.