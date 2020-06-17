Ensure safe environment for kids upon reopening, kindies told

KUCHING: All 2,865 registered pre-schools and kindergartens in the state must see to it that they provide a Covid-19-safe environment for their children, teachers and parents upon their reopening on July 1, said Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In reminding operators to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government, she said precautionary measures must be taken prior to the reopening, as well as during and after classes.

“Before the pre-schools and kindergartens reopen, operators must provide briefings to all staff as well as to parents on the procedures that will be taken.

“Staff must also fill in a health declaration form prior to commencement of their duties and their temperature must be checked every day before entering the pre-school or kindergarten premises,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

Other measures that ought to be taken include disinfecting the pre-schools or kindergartens before they reopen, she added.

The decision to allow all pre-schools and kindergartens in the state to reopen was announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee on Monday.

Previously, only nurseries and childcare centres in Sarawak were allowed to reopen from June 9.

Fatimah said once pre-schools and kindergartens reopen, children will have their temperature checked upon arrival and their hands washed or sanitised.

“There will be no group activities or assemblies and staff must clean all educational materials or toys before and after they have been used on a daily basis,” she said, adding that children are also not allowed to share their food.

Under the SOP, she said operators can opt to hold classes either on alternate days or to divide the classrooms as a social distancing measure.

“We have asked operators how they are going to ensure that children are divided into smaller groups to ensure social distancing measures are followed.

“Some of them have opted to hold classes over two sessions – morning and afternoon – while some are planning to open their pre-schools or kindergartens on every alternate day.

“Others have informed that they will be using spare rooms at the premises as classrooms. This all depends on the agreement between parents and the operators,” she said.

Fatimah also pointed out that under the SOP, classes can only be held at 50 per cent capacity.

On what action will be taken should a pre-school or kindergarten fail to comply with the SOP, she said the centre concerned will be asked to close immediately.

“The compliance of SOP will be monitored by various agencies including the state Education Department.”

She also said the premises must be closed in the event that there is a positive Covid-19 case in the pre-school or kindergarten.

“We have also decided that if positive cases increase during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, then we will enforce a circuit breaker where all kindergartens and pre-schools in the state will close immediately,” she said.

The SOP can be downloaded from the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development’s website at www.kwkpk.sarawak.gov.my.

Also present at the press conference was Fatimah’s assistant minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.