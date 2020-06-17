Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases cross 40,000 mark, death toll at 2,231

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Covid-19 case tally crossed the 40,000 mark today, with 2,231 lives lost so far due to the deadly virus.

Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the Indonesian authorities on Covid-19, said 1,106 cases were recorded nationwide overnight, while another 33 deaths were reported.

“The case tally now stands at 40,400 while 13,510 patients are under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said at his Covid-19 daily briefing here today.

East Java has so far recorded the highest number of deaths at 637 cases, followed by Jakarta (557 cases), West Java (162), Southern Kalimantan (135), while the rest were in other provinces. – Bernama