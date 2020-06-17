Jalan Mahsuri Sunday Market to move to Pasar Tamu Indah in October

SIBU: The Sunday Market at Jalan Mahsuri will be relocated to Pasar Tamu Indah to ease congestion at the central business district (CBD), says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

He said the relocation would likely take place in October; a temporary roofed structure would be built to house the weekend traders at the new location.

He said the decision for the relocation was made during the market and petty traders standing committee meeting yesterday.

“SMC has for years planned to relocate the Sunday Market as the present site is only temporary. Thus, during the meeting this morning (yesterday), we decided to relocate it to Pasar Tamu Indah, which is a more conducive place for trading.

“The council is going to build a temporary roofed structure to cater for weekend Tamu traders, who no longer need to worry about trading under the sun or rain. Nonetheless, our ultimate goal is to construct a permanent structure there (to house these traders).

“The site at Pasar Tamu Indah has ample parking space. Furthermore, we also want to divert the crowds out of the CBD areas to the outskirts (of the town). We will also put in place amenities such as water,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Tiang stressed that those who wished to trade at the new location must apply for a temporary hawker licence.

It is estimated there are about 280 traders at the present Sunday Market on a given weekend.

Meanwhile, Tiang revealed that Tamu Market and Sunday Market at open areas would remain closed until further notice.

However, he said Sungai Merah Pasar Tamu which houses 14 stalls would reopen tomorrow.

He explained that this is a roofed Pasar Tamu unlike those in open areas, adding that selling live poultry is strictly out of bounds.

He said the sale of live poultry at Sibu Central Market is still disallowed until further notice.