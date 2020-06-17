Lau Hieng Ping appointed Temenggong

SARIKEI: Lau Hieng Ping has been appointed the new Temenggong for the Chinese community in this division.

His appointment is for two terms (June 2 to Dec 31, 2021). He replaces Frederick Wong Kung Kuong whose term has expired.

Lau, formerly a Kapitan, received his appointment certificate from Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua at a simple ceremony held in her office yesterday.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii and Sarikei District Officer Christopher Ranggau were among those who witnessed the ceremony.